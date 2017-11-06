Dielectric and Quincy Media Inc. Enter into Repack Agreement for Nine TV Stations

RAYMOND, Maine – November 6, 2017 –Dielectric, a pioneer in purpose-engineered antennas and RF systems for TV and radio broadcasters, will ship the firsttwo of ninerecently ordered antenna systems to Quincy Media Inc (QMI) in the spring of 2018to cover TV stations affected by Phase One and Phase Two of the spectrum repack. The full nine-station deal comprises a mix of UHF and VHF antennas, filters and transmission line customized for each station.

While QMI anticipates repack work with Dielectric across all nine repack phases, the initial nine-station deal was struck to quickly accommodate the tight timelines of the first two phases. Dielectric is accelerating production and delivery through newefficient design and operational methods, in addition to expanding manufacturing capacity witha new facility in Lewiston, Maine to produce TV antennas.

“We have all of our primary and interim antenna designs for Phase One and Two ready to go, and are now turning our attention to the later phases,” said Brady Dreasler, corporate director of engineering, Quincy Media Inc. “However, we needed to have our first two stations addressed very rapidly, and the support and high-quality engineering we have received from Dielectric over the years clearly made them the right choice.”

Dreasler worked directly with Dielectric’sGlobal OEM Sales Manager, Cory Edwards, to design side- and top-mounted, high-power antennas for each system using the company’s Dielectric Antenna Systems Planning DASP software program. The first two of the nineorders include Dielectric TFU-WBUHF broadband pylon arrays for KTIV (Channel 14, Sioux City, Iowa) and WXOW (Channel 28, LaCrosse, Wisconsin).

The first shipment will also include six TFU-WB UHF broadband antennas for QMI stations in need of interim repack antennas as tower crews remove old systems. Dielectric will ship rigid transmission line with the primary and interim antenna systems, which will be manufactured in the company’s Lewiston facility.

Dreasler notes that the Dielectric team’s problem-solving approach to antenna design has been helpful over the years, and, along with the longevity of its systems, was a paramount reason for working with the company through the expected 39-month repack period.

“The antenna design for KTIV is an ideal example of their professionalism and experience,” said Dreasler. “That station is moving from Channel 46 down to Channel 14, which is a remarkable difference in the RF spectrum. To achieve the same antenna gain, the design is significantly longer with added weight. Dielectric has been very helpful in achieving the right combination of size and weight to operate on the existing tower, and making adjustments along the way to help us minimize tower work.”

While the installations will address repack needs in the short run, most of the arrays ordered across all phases will incorporate elliptical polarization for enhanced reception performance in ATSC 1.0, and in preparation for new broadcast opportunities supported in the ATSC 3.0 standard.

Dielectric will also supply its compact, high-efficiency band tunable filters for several stations, including KTIV. Dreasler notes that many of these filters will be installed to operate on current, pre-transition channel assignmentsthen, taking advantage ofDielectric’s advanced band tunable design, retuned to the new repack channel assignment once the new antenna is installed. Dielectric’s new band-tunable filter designs also remove many traditional components, including Tee junctions and elbows, freeing more space inside the transmitter facility.

“The unifying theme of Dielectric’s products come down to longevity and solid engineering,” said Dreasler. “We still have Dielectric bat wings (then RCA) in the field approaching 60 years of service. They helped our stations through the 2009 DTV transition, and supported us through a major burnout at a tower location three years ago. It’s one thing to deliver working systems, but, when we order these major, long-life expectancy systems, we’re always thinking ‘Will this company be here to help us five years from now? History tells us that Dielectric will.”

