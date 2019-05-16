TV broadcasters continue to have a great story for companies looking to deliver effective ads and grow their sales. However, advertising demands are evolving rapidly as local, regional and national advertisers look to utilize new platforms like digital and social media. At this point in the journey to Next Gen TV, it’s simply a matter of making the best use of available resources to optimize ad delivery.

"The Value of Video: Using Today's Media Supply Chain to Optimize Ad Delivery" features the following speakers:

Ronnie Bell, vice president, product line management at Imagine Communications

Abby Auerbach, EVP, chief communications officer at TVB

In this webinar, learn about technologies that can sharpen the effectiveness of media supply chain workflows to enable traffic and sales departments to respond nimbly to the opportunities they are presented.

You can watch the webinar on-demand.