Inside TV Technology's October 2020 Issue
By TVT Staff
Connecting TV news during a pandemic; ATSC 3.0 not just for broadcasting; reimagining SMPTE
The year 2020 has forced many changes on TV broadcasters, including relying more on services like Zoom and IP-based technologies for electronic newsgathering. So, six months in, how has IP performed?
Read more from TV Technology's October print issue online, or download the pdf to read offline.
Here's a quick glance at what else you will find in the issue:
ATSC 3.0: It's Not Just for Broadcasting
The TV industry is on the cusp of a new era of innovation in fields as far flung as the delivery of wireless data to cars and premium video to homes as ATSC 3.0 is rolled out and broadcasters embrace new business opportunities.
Reimagining SMPTE
SMPTE is transforming every element of its organization to meet the changing needs of technology professionals in the digital media industry.
The entire issue is available here.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.