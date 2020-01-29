‘Guide to Next Gen Media Supply Chain’ EBook Now Available

How has AI and the cloud impacted companies in this multiscreen world?

WASHINGTON—Digital media supply chains are helping to meet consumers’ demand for content from anywhere at any time on any device. But what do you need to know about this next-generation media supply chain.

TV Technology covers that in its latest eBook, “Guide to Next Gen Media Supply Chain.” The eBook examines how far artificial intelligence/machine learning and the cloud have impacted media companies’ ability to manage and thrive in the multiscreen world, as well as looks at what’s ahead.

TV Technology is now offering the “Guide to Next Gen Media Supply Chain” for free download.