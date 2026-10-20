The Weather Company Unveils Weather Story Assist

ATLANTA—The Weather Company has launched Weather Story Assist, its AI-power storytelling co-pilot which turns a single trusted forecast into distinctive, localized stories for linear TV, streaming, web, social and mobile platforms

Offered on the company’s Max Cloud platform, Weather Story Assist streamlines preparation and asset discovery, allowing stations to produce higher-quality, differentiated content and expand their digital reach without increasing headcount. Local meteorologists retain complete editorial authority over every story, graphic and script created.

"Weather Story Assist lets a station's weather team stand out on every screen, not just the six o'clock news," said Steve Ward, senior vice president and general manager, enterprise media at The Weather Company. "By eliminating manual search and prep work, we’re helping station groups deliver richer local storytelling and expand their digital presence, all while keeping the experts who know their local markets best in complete control."

Weather Story Assist streamlines newsroom workflows and improves content quality by:

Grounding the Story in Minutes: Surfaces historical content, record data and compelling story angles behind the forecast – each clearly traced to its source – so meteorologists can build narratives quickly instead of starting from scratch.

Surfaces historical content, record data and compelling story angles behind the forecast – each clearly traced to its source – so meteorologists can build narratives quickly instead of starting from scratch. Intelligent Asset Search and Suggest: Comb through a station group's secure Max Cloud library to make automatic recommendations of relevant scenes, graphics, archived video and local angles in the station's distinct brand and editorial voice.

The Weather Company also announced three capabilities coming soon to Weather Story Assist, including three-tiered personalization, cross-market content sharing and automated vertical and platform adaptation.

Weather Story Assist is built around strict meteorologist-in-the-loop principles and helps to ensure no content is published or aired without explicit approval from a meteorologist. Every suggested storyline and media asset clearly traces back to its original source, providing transparency and trust.

Operating entirely within a station group’s secure, private Max Cloud environment, Weather Story Assist learns exclusively from that group's proprietary content, brand guidelines and usage patterns to ensure custom intelligence without sharing data or training across external platforms or customers.

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