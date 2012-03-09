Wohler releases SDI audio monitoring AMP1-16M unit

Wohler Technologies has announced the release of the AMP1-16M dual-input SDI audio monitor, engineered to enable high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams at an attractive price point.

The compact unit de-embeds and monitors any or all of the 16 audio channels in 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals, providing intuitive operation via adjustable volume and balance controls, as well as clear display of levels and other critical information on bright 2.4-inch LED-backlit LCD displays.

In designing a focused and affordable audio monitoring solution, Wohler worked in concert with broadcast facility managers and designers to develop the AMP1-16M. The solution de-embeds audio within the selected 3G/HD/SD-SDI stream and enables one-touch monitoring of any selected pair(s) via built-in speakers, headphones, or XLR balanced outputs.

The monitor offers convenient capabilities including instantaneous selection and summing of any SDI audio pairs; gain adjustment/trim on individual audio channels with the ability to assign channels to either or both outputs as well as select or deselect channel pairs; pass-through of both SDI inputs; and re-clocked output of the selected monitored SDI stream. A 1RU height and a depth of only 4.25 inches add to the unit's appeal, making the AMP1-16M easy to install in a truck or facility with rigid space constraints.

For added flexibility in challenging production environments, an Ethernet port on the AMP1-16M allows an engineer in charge to reconfigure multiple units to not only meet the needs of a specific show or production application, but also the requirements of the different operators working with the system. Using the AMP1-16M's PC-based software interface, an engineer can quickly configure, download, and store presets for multiple units from one central location. The software also provides a "lock-out" function so that operation of the unit can be restricted to the specific feature set required for each session or program.

The new AMP1-16M audio monitor will make its official debut at the 2012 NAB Show in Wohler's booth, N5211.

