Witbe introduces Test & Validation solution for connected-TV services

Witbe has unveiled its Test & Validation solution for connected TVs, which will enable content providers and application developers to benefit from comprehensive and automated quality testing of new services prior to their launch on connected TV sets.



Using Witbe’s new Test & Validation solution for connected TVs, developers can launch new apps quicker and cope with the accelerated release cycle of new TV sets, while ensuring complex features have been thoroughly tested.



As Witbe’s solution for connected TV leverages the same technologies used for testing other platforms, such as set-top boxes, iOS/Android apps and computers, developers and quality assurance engineers can reuse their test scenarios across several terminal types and even test converged services.