Uganda Adopts DVB-T2, Bans Import of DVB-T Converter Boxes

AllAfrica.com has reported Uganda Approves Digital TV Standard. Writer Emma Onyango reported the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has approved the DVB-T2 standard. Patrick Mwesigwa, director of technology and licensing at UCC, said the decision was taken by the East African partner states. He said customers should purchase approved DVB-T2 decoders or stand to lose service.

Mwesigwa said a directive was passed to companies to stop importing DVB-T(1) set-top boxes.

According to the article, the migration to DVB-T2 takes place effective 2013. At the present time only GoTV has DVB-T2 technology.