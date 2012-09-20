TSL Professional Products introduces new TallyMan Control Panel

TSL Professional Products introduced a new TallyMan Control Panel at IBC 2012. Designed to simplify the control interface, the TallyMan Control Panel provides a common workflow for engineering operators, with the added capability of addressing nearly limitless numbers of routers and control units through a tactile and easy-to-install panel. The panel comes in 16-button and 32-button versions.

The TallyMan Control Panel was designed to provide a cost-effective alternative to virtual control systems, representing a tactile alternative to the TallyMan Virtual Panel system. The 16- and 32-button versions provide fully configurable setup of colors, text and graphics with instant recall of preprogrammed settings. The unit interfaces with any third-party router, or router control panels, and can be easily integrated into existing infrastructures. Additionally, the system can handle any router upgrades or additions, obviating the need for a new tally interface, while preserving existing workflow.

The panel interfaces directly to a TallyMan unit using a single TCP/IP over Ethernet connection for fast reliable operation and uses TallyMan’s new panel protocol that provides instantaneous switching and dependable infrastructure control. A new rotary encoder control allows for quick and accurate recall of pages of information in a compact space. Further, multicolored programmable push buttons improve workflows through visually ergonomic improvements. The new panel comes in a shallow case only 80mm deep to allow easy integration into tight fitting spaces such as operational desks. The 16-button version takes up one RU of space, with the 32-button version taking up two RUs of space. The sturdy, rugged construction of the panels are designed to withstand continued use in stressful operational environments, while the state-of-the-art cool running processor to allow reliable operation and installation into compromised spaces such as OB desks.

For more information, please visit www.tsl.co.uk.