Time Warner Cable manages wireless service with WeFi

Time Warner Cable (TWC) has adopted technology from WeFi Inc. in Denver as a network management system for its extensive Wi-Fi network.

The deployment of WeFi’s WeANDSF Wi-Fi network management system completes the launch of a multiyear agreement. WeANDSF (WeFi Enhanced Access Network Discovery and Selection Function) is a network system that manages wireless carrier mobile data offloading and cable MSO mobile Internet onloading.

Time Warner Cable is one of the nation’s largest providers of video, high-speed data and voice services, connecting more than 15 million customers to entertainment, information and each other.

“WeFi analyzes massive amounts of real-time data on Wi-Fi hotspot locations and conditions and gives TWC real-time feedback on the quality of the Wi-Fi networks,” said Mike Roudi, senior vice president of corporate development, Time Warner Cable. “This data is crucial for TWC Wi-Fi to deliver the best possible mobile Internet service.”

WeFi’s WeANDSF system was first developed for mobile operators to intelligently manage mobile device offloading from saturated mobile data networks to available Wi-Fi networks.

Adapted for cable operators to manage the onloading of data traffic to their Wi-Fi services, the WeANDSF system allows Time Warner Cable to set network management policies and priorities. It optimizes data traffic and utilizes all types of Wi-Fi networks, such as public hotspots deployed by TWC Wi-Fi and its CableWiFi partners, home and office networks and millions of other public Wi-Fi spots.