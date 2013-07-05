TC Electronic releases new instrument for TouchMonitor

TC Electronic has released an optional surround sound instrument to be used in conjunction with the TouchMonitor. This optional tool incorporates a BLITS (Bland & Lane’s Ident Tones for Surround) instrument that lets the operator test channel allocation, levels, and phase coherence of 5.1 audio channels.

TouchMonitor, a stand alone loudness meter, features a touch screen. Both versions — the TM7, which has a 7in screen, and the TM9, which has a 9in screen and a wider feature set — are designed to ensure that all broadcast signals are compliant with the CALM Act and similar mandates throughout the world.

Information on the complete tc electronic line can be found at the company’s website, www.tcelectronic.com.