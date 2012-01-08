TC Electronic introduces xApp technology for cross-platform consistency

TC Electronic offers several different versions of its radar loudness meter. For example, LM6 is available for System 6000 MKII, DB4 MKII, DB8 MKII, TM7 and TM9 hardware units; LM2 is a stereo version bundled with the LM2 hardware unit. LM5D is a TDM plug-in for Pro Tools HD, and recently, TC launched LM6 as a VST, AU, RTAS and AAX Native plug-in.

The various versions of TC’s radar loudness meter originate from the same basic algorithm, and they are designed for the same purpose — delivering a loudness overview of any audible source. To ensure seamless transition between these platforms, TC now introduces its xApp technology that allows these versions to be 100 percent consistent with regard to core features across all available versions.

In other words, the radar loudness meter will display the same descriptor numbers for loudness range and program loudness when identical program material is being measured by either one of the LM6 plug-in formats or the versions that run on TC hardware.

Finally, version updates – for example, in connection with updates of significant international broadcast standards such as ITU BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 and EBU R128 – will be streamlined across all radar loudness meter-compatible platforms. Users of TC’s radar loudness meter will always be among the first to comply with the newest versions of these important broadcast standards, no matter which platform they have decided to use.