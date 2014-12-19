TabletTV Planning U.S. Launch on KOFY-TV

TabletTVis now accepting pre-orders for TabletTV in the San Francisco Bay area. The service uses an off-air tuner module, which they call a “TPod”, to receive over the air TV broadcasts, record it, and make it available to tablets or other devices via a Wi-Fi connection. Unlike the Siano/Audivox mobile DTV tuner which only picks up the limited number of ATSC-MH broadcasts, the TPod receives standard ATSC broadcast signals, which limits its use to fixed reception in locations with good over-the-air signals but provides a much larger assortment of stations.





TabletTV will be using some of KOFY-TV's digital bandwidth to offer on-demand features. The company's goal is to obtain bandwidth from other stations and offer TabletTV enhanced service in other markets. The system was demonstrated at NAB this year.



The pre-order price is $89.95. The TabletTV website warns, “As there is a limited supply for December, pre-orders will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis and limited to San Francisco Bay Area residents. If you live outside the Bay Area, we will place you on our list for when TabletTV is available in your area.”



The recording capability of the TabletTV is important. TabletTV will allow users to set the device in a window or other location with a good signal, record shows they are interested in, then watch them anytime on their tablet or other Wi-Fi connected device. The major problem TabletTV will have to overcome is the reluctance to carry another gadget around that will have to be charged in order to catch TV. TabletTV will be making its money off of its on-demand or premium content, so we'll have to see how that works out. I suspect they would have more success offering a linear premium channel, such as ESPN, CNN or CNBC, if that were possible, than canned content. We should know soon if it is a success or if TabletTV joins ONTV, USDTV and its successor, (whose name I cannot remember), in the graveyard of over-the-air pay TV. TabletTV's features just might allow it to survive!





