Streambox releases Automated Hybrid HD/SD software encoder

Streambox has released a new software encoder that's well-suited for HD mobile newsgathering over public Internet, 3G/4G LTE, BGAN and Wi-Fi connections.

The new Automated Hybrid HD/SD Software Encoder leverages the Low Delay Multi-Path (LDMP) protocol, automated one-click streaming, and Apple Thunderbolt technology with support for Blackmagic Design and Matrox.

These advanced features give users the ability to deliver high-quality video from the field as a part of the Streambox integrated end-to-end system. The new software will support full 1080i and 720p, as well as 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio selection for the source video.

The LDMP protocol allows the encoder to achieve one-second latency over congested IP networks without compromising video transmission quality. By using all available network paths, including LAN, Wi-Fi, BGAN, 3G/4G LTE and DSL, the software encoder is able to send professional-quality HD video based on bandwidth, latency or resolution.