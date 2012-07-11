StarHub powers HD, OTT, mobile TV with Envivio 4Caster encoders

StarHub, a pay TV operator in Singapore, has deployed Envivio 4Caster encoders powered by Envivio Muse software for HDTV, OTT and mobile TV services.

StarHub chose the Envivio systems because of their HDTV and multiscreen picture quality, low delay for broadcast services, value and simple integration with the rest of the network infrastructure.

Envivio Muse encoding systems support HD, SD, MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) and MPEG-2, as well as a variety of other formats and resolutions for delivery to any device, including traditional television, connected TVs, PCs, tablets, gaming devices and smartphones.