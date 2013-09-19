Sennheiser Digital 9000 makes mark at U.S. Open

Audio Inc. provided the audio infrastructure, including eight channels of Sennheiser Digital 9000 wireless, (12) channels of evolution 300 series wireless and six channels of evolution 300 series in-ear monitors (IEMs), at the U.S. Open.

The new Sennheiser Digital 9000 system, which features uncompressed audio, artifact-free wireless performance and superb dynamics in a package that is easy to set up and operate, was used during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, which occurred on Saturday afternoon and was broadcast to millions of Americans by CBS Sports.

The Sennheiser Digital 9000 system was at the core of the audio infrastructure for the event’s opening ceremonies, supplying wireless audio as dignitaries, including New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and 39-time Grand Slam winner Billie Jean King, delivered opening remarks.