Saudi Telecom deploys ATEME's TITAN transcoding system

Content aggregator Intigral has deployed ATEME's TITAN platform for both IPTV and OTT services in Saudi Arabia.

The TITAN carrier-grade transcoding system deployment, the first by a Middle East customer, was undertaken because of its support for both file-based and adaptive streaming video, and its ability to deliver video content at the highest possible quality to multiple screens.

Intigral, a joint venture between Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and All Asia Networks (ASTRO), is a one-stop shop meeting the content delivery needs of operators in the Middle East.

Intigral is currently aggregating content at its operations center in Dubai and then distributing it to STC over a 155Mb/s fiber link. This service will include IPTV, VOD and OTT. Intigral currently has 20 TITAN nodes and plans to install more as the service expands.

Apart from its support for both VOD and live streaming, Intigral selected TITAN for its flexibility and ability to meet all transcoding needs at different formats and bit rates, all with optimal video quality.