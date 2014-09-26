Satellite Update for Sept. 26, 2014

From Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:



SES Americom applied to modify its authorization for AMC-1 to specify operations at 47.5 degrees west longitude (WL) with an east-west stationkeeping tolerance of +/- 0.15 degrees and to provide fixed-satellite service (FSS) using the 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz bands (space-to-Earth) and the 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands (Earth-to-space). SES requested authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary drift AMC-1 from 103 degrees WL to 47.5 degrees WL and to maintain it at that location using the following center frequencies: 3700.5 MHz (space-to-Earth), 4199.5 MHz (space-to-Earth), 12.198 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 6423.5 MHz (Earth-to-space). SES-1 will operate AMC-1 under Netherlands International Telecommunication Union satellite network filings and coordination agreements. It will be co-located with NSS-806 at 47.5 degrees WL.



Planet Labs requested modification if its authorization to operate a non-geostationary orbit Earth Exploration Satellite Service system. Planet Labs requests authority to continuously maintain and operate a constellation of up to 56 technically identical satellites at an altitude of between 380 and 410 kilometers. Each satellite will be deployed from the International Space Station and has an expected in-orbit lifetime of approximately seven months. Planet Labs requests authority to launch a total of up to 500 technically identical satellites over the next ten years in order to maintain this constellation. All satellites will transmit remote-sensing and telemetry data to fixed earth stations in the 8025-8400 MHz frequency band, receive command signals in the 2025-2110 MHz band, and use the 401-402 MHz and 449.75-450.25 MHz bands for early-phase and emergency-backup telemetry, tracking, and command operations.



From FCC Report SAT-01042, “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, a request from Intelsat Hawaii for market access to the United States using its proposed INMARSAT-KA 63W Ka-band satellite operating under the authority of the United Kingdom. INMARSAT-KA 63W is authorized to provide FSS to the U.S. market from 62.85 degrees WL using 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-28.6 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) on a primary basis; 28.1-28.35 GHz and 28,6-29.1 GHz (Earth-to-space) on a secondary basis; and 18.8-19.3 GHz (space-to-Earth) on a non-conforming basis.



The Satellite Division granted in part and deferred in part an amended application from ORBCOMM License Corp to modify its authorization for a non-voice, non-geostationary Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) (Little-LEO) system and extended to July 14, 2014, the fourth milestone in ORBCOMM's authorization for next-generation satellites. This milestone required completed construction and launch of the first two satellites. Action on ORBCOMM's request for waiver of the final milestone, requiring certification that the entire next-generation system is operational, was deferred. After granting the extension to July 14, the FCC determined that ORBCOMM has met the fourth milestone.



Globalstar Licensee LLC's application to extend the 15 year authorization for its “Big LEO” non-geostationary orbit MSS by approximately eleven and a half years through October 4, 2024 was granted. Globalstar is licensed for service links in the 1610-1618.725 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 2483.5-2500 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands.



Intelsat License LLC was granted special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to provide TT&C necessary to maintain Intelsat 706 at 156.9 degrees east longitude using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also allowed to continue for provide FSS from Intelsat 706 using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



