Satellite Update for Oct. 12, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00901 – “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”:



• The FCC International Bureau's Policy Branch found the application from DIRECTV Enterprises LLC requesting authority to operate DirecTV 1 at 56.16 degrees west longitude (WL) to provide broadcast satellite service (BSS) using 12.2-12.5 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.6 GHz (Earth-to-space). DirecTV seeks a waiver of Section 25.114(d)(14)(ii) and 25.283(c) of the Commission's rules.



• Iridium Constellation LLC requested modification of its license for operation of non-geostationary-orbit Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) satellites in the 1617.775-1626.500 GHz (service link), 19.4-19.9 GHz (feeder downlink), and 29.1-29.25 (feeder uplink) frequency bands to allow operation of additional satellites in tandem with existing satellites that become partially impaired. Iridium also requested a waiver of the requirement in Section 25.117(c) of the Commission's rules to include Schedule S information.



• The International Bureau accepted three applications from EchoStar. The first requests a waiver of Section 25.215 of the Commission's rules to modify its authorization for EchoStar 16, which, when launched, operate at 61.5 degrees WL and use 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.6 GHz (Earth-to-space) and provide DBS service. The modification reflects the results of antenna tests conducted by the satellite manufacturer.



• EchoStar requested Special Temporary Authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 6 and provide DBS service at 76.5 degrees WL in the 17.3-17.9 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) requested TT&C using specified frequencies in the same bands.



EchoStar filed a request for modification of its authorization for BSS satellite EchoStar 15



to specify operations in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3.-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands at 44.9 degrees WL rather than its currently assigned location at 61.5 degrees WL.



From FCC Report SAT-00902, “Actions Taken”:



• The FCC International Bureau granted, with conditions, an application from Intelsat License LLC for modification of its authority for Galaxy 12, allowing Intelsat to use it to provide FSS at 129.0 degrees WL using conventional C-band frequencies. TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat's authorization for Galaxy 25 was modified to allow operation at the 93.1 degree WL orbital location from June 30, 2012 until December 31, 2016. It is allowed to provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• Intelsat received STA for 30 days to continue to operate Intelsat 701 at 157.8 degrees east longitude (EL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



• The Satellite Division granted Intelsat STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C with Intelsat 706 necessary to effect its drift from 72.0 degrees EL to 157.0 degrees EL using C-band frequencies for TT&C.



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division determined Intelsat License LLC met the launch and operational milestone associated with Intelsat 20, allowing Intelsat to release the bond associated with Call Sign 2847.





