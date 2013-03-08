Satellite Update for March 8, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00933, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Orbcomm License Corp. filed a further amendment to its application to modify its non-voice, non-geostationary mobile satellite service “Little LEO” system. In the amendment, Orbcomm clarified its request for authority to add a feeder link channel centered at 150.025 MHz for use by all satellites in the Orbcomm system, those in orbit now and Orbcomm Generation 2 satellites not yet launched. The application requests waivers of its fourth and fifth satellite implementation milestones requiring it to complete construction and launch its first two next-generation satellites by Sept. 21, 2012 and to certify the entire Generation 2 system will be operational by March 21, 2014. In the event waivers of both milestones are not granted, Orbcomm requests a waiver of the fourth milestone, and extension of the fifth milestone deadline to Dec. 31, 2015. If the fourth milestone deadline is not waived, Orbcomm requested an extension of that deadline to Dec. 31, 2014.



• Iridium Constellation LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate three satellites in its non-geostationary orbit constellation in a manner consistent with a revised post-mission disposal plan proposed in a pending license modification application.



From FCC Report SAT-00934. “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, STA to Intelsat License LLC for 180 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) necessary to maintain Galaxy 11 at 55.6 degrees west longitude (WL) using specified Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat is also authorized to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) via Galaxy 11 using 10.95-11.2 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.50 GHz (Earth-to-space) from 55.6 degrees WL.



• Intelsat License LLC received STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 5 from 169.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 65.45 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies.

