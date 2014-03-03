Satellite Update for March 3, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-00997, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”

• ViaSat, Inc. filed a Letter of Intent seeking access to the U.S. market using proposed Ka-band satellite ViaSat-KA 89W which it plans to operate under authority of the United Kingdom at 88.9 degrees west longitude. ViaSat-KA 89W would provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) using 18.3-19.3 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.1-29.1 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). ViaSat requested a waiver of Section 2.106, Footnote NG165, of the FCC rules to permit GSO FSS operations in the 18.8-19.3 GHz band on a non-conforming basis. Operations in the 28.6-29.1 GHz and 28.1-28.35 GHz bands would be on a secondary basis. Recently ViaSat withdrew Letters of Intent it had filed earlier seeking U.S. market access from the 89 degree WL orbital location.

• XM Radio LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to perform telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C operations necessary to drift its XM-2 Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service space station from 115 degrees WL to 27 degrees WL in preparation for deorbit maneuvers. The TT&C operations would use center frequencies 2339.2 MHz, 2339.7 MHz, 2344.0 MHz, 2344.5 MHz (space-to-Earth); and 7049.0 MHz and 7074.0 MHz (Earth-to-space). XM Radio requested a waiver of FCC rules to permit XM-2 to be maintained at 27 degrees WL with a +/- 0.1 degree east-west station keeping tolerance.

From FCC Report SAT-00998, Actions Taken:

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, an application from DirecTV Enterprises, LLC to modify its authority to operate DirecTV 5 at 110.1 degrees WL using three channels in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands by reorienting the satellite to improve signal strength and availability in Puerto Rico.

• Intelsat License LLC was granted STA for 30 days to perform TT&C operations necessary to drift Galaxy 26 from 50.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 49.9 degrees EL and to maintain it there after it arrives using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also authorized to provide FSS from Galaxy 26 at 49.9 degrees EL using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).