Satellite Update for July 5, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00957: “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, special temporary authority (STA) allowing Intelsat License LLC to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from Intelsat 10 at 47.5 degrees east longitude using 3400-3700 MHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command operations are authorized using center frequencies: 12.7475 GHz and 12.7485 GHz (space-to-Earth); and 14.0005 GHz and 14.4995 GHz (Earth-to-space).