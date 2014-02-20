Satellite Update for Feb. 20, 2014

From FCC Report 00996, "Actions Taken:"

• ViaSat Inc. withdrew several Letters of Intent seeking to use a geostationary satellite called ViaSat-89W under the authority of the U.K. government to access the U.S. market using various segments of the Ka-band at 89 degrees west longitude (WL). (This may be related to an application I reported on in Jan. 2, 2014 Satellite Update which noted that the FCC’s International Bureau accepted an application from ViaSat requesting consent for assignment to ViaSat of Intelsat License LLC's authorization to operate the Ka-band payload of Galaxy 28 at 89 degrees WL.)



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted the application of LightSquared Subsidiary LLC to extend the license term of MSAT-2 at 103.3 degrees WL until Dec. 31, 2014. MSAT-2 provides service to customers using 1530-1544 MHz and 1545-1559 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 1631.5-1645.5 MHz and 1646.5-1669.5 MHz (Earth-to-space). Feeder links for MSAT-2 use 13.0-13.15 GHz and 13.20-13.25 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command operations use center frequencies of 11.7005 GHz and 11.701 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0005 GHz and 14.4995 GHz (Earth-to-space).