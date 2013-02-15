Satellite Update for Feb. 15, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00930, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) function necessary to drift Intelsat 701 from its currently authorized location at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 29.5 degrees west longitude (WL) using center frequencies 6173.7 MHz and 6176.3 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 3947.5 MHz, 3948.0 MHz, 3952.5 MHz, and 3952.0 MHz (space-to-Earth).



• The FCC's International Bureau accepted an application from XM Radio LLC requesting modification of its Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service authorization to activate the communications payloads on XM-5 in the 2320-2345 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 7025-7075 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.



From FCC Report SAT-00929, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division determined Star One has met the launch and operations milestones for Star One C3 at 75.0 degrees WL.



• The Satellite Division granted Iridium Constellation LLC STA for 60 days to continue to operate satellite SV023 as a non-transmitting spare satellite approximately 300 km behind satellite SV094 at an altitude of approximately 778 km in its 'Big LEO' band non-geostationary orbit constellation. Iridium also received STA for 60 days to continue to co-locate one of its spare in-orbit satellites with another satellite in its orbital constellation.



