Satellite Update for Dec. 6, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00983, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Intelsat License LLC requests modification of its authorization for Intelsat 701 to specify operations at 29.5 degrees west longitude (WL) in inclined orbit mode instead of at its currently authorized location at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) and authority for provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) at the new location using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat requested authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations at 29.5 degrees WL using center frequencies 3947.5 MHz, 3948.0 MHz, 3952.5 MHz, 3952.0 MHz (space-to-Earth); and 6173.7 MHz and 6176.3 MHz (Earth-to-space). The application also requests waivers of Sections 25.202(g), 25.210(a)(1), 25.210(a)(3), 25.210(i) and 25.211(a) of the Commission's rules, as well as waivers of Section 25.202(a)(1) of the Commission's rules and footnote NG52 (formerly footnote NG104) of the U.S. Table of Frequency Allocations.