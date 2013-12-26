Satellite Update for Dec. 26, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00986, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”:

Intelsat License LLC filed an application to extend the license term for Intelsat 7 at 68.65 degrees east longitude (EL) until April 1, 2019. Intelsat 7 provides Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) from that location using the 3400-3700 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, and 11.47-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 6425-6725 MHz and 13.75-14.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.

Inmarsat Hawaii, Inc. requests access to the U.S. market using INMARSAT-KA 63 W, which is plans to operate under authority of the United Kingdom at 62.85 degrees west longitude (WL). Market access for FSS is requested using 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20,2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-28.6 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) on a primary basis, 18.8-19.3 GHz (space-to-Earth) for gateway downlink operations on a non-conforming basis, and 28.1-28.35 GHz and 28.6-29.1 GHz for gateway uplink operations on a secondary basis. Inmarsat Hawaii requested waivers to allow operation in the 18.8-19.3 GHz band and filed supplemental information stating that it has an agreement with Hispamar Satellites, S.A. regarding the coordination of INMARSAT-KA 63W at 62.85° W.L. with Amazonas-3 at 61 degrees WL, and demonstrating that O3b Limited's NGSO FSS system will be protected from INMARSAT-KA 63W's operations in the 18.8-19.3 GHz and 28.6-29.1 GHz bands.

From FCC Report SAT-00987, “Actions Taken”:

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an application from Intelsat License LLC to construct launch and operate Galaxy KA at 89.1 degrees WL and to provide FSS, including Direct-to-Home (DTH) services from that location using 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-28.6 GHz, 29.25-29.5 GHz, and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) on a primary basis to North and South America. The Satellite Division authorized Intelsat to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations in the 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 19.7.20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands at 89.1 degrees WL but denied Intelsat's request for a waiver of Section 25.202(g) of the FCC rules to allow it to use the 3700-4200 MHz and 5925-6425 MHz for transfer and emergency telemetry.

ViaSat was granted permission to access the U.S. market using its proposed VIASAT-3 (space-to-Earth)satellite which will operate under the authority of the United Kingdom at 79.3 degrees WL. ViaSat is granted access to provide FSS from VIASAT-3 using 18.3-18.3 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 28.35-28.6 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) on a primary basis, on a secondary basis in the 28.1-28.35 GHz and 28.6-29.1 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands and on a non-conforming basis in the 18.8-19.3 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band. VIASAT-3 will use the following center frequencies for TT&C operations at 79.3° W.L.: 29500.5 MHz, 29503 MHz and 29999 MHz (Earth-to-space); and 19701 MHz, 19703 MHz and 20199 MHz

.

The Satellite Division granted a request from Intelsat License LLC to modify its authorization for Intelsat 8 to extend the license term from December 4, 2013 through June 30, 2016, allowing Intelsat to continue to provide FSS from 169.0 degrees EL using the 3700-4200 MHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.

The Satellite Division determined Skybox Imaging, Inc. met the fourth milestone condition (launch and operation of the first satellite) in its license for two non-geostationary orbit Earth Exploration Satellite Service space stations, SkySat-1 and SkySat-2.