Satellite Update for April 5, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00939 ”Actions Taken”



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, SES Americom's application to modify its authorization for AMC-16 at 85 degrees west longitude (WL) to reorient the spot beams using the 18.6-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.4-28.6 GHz and 29.5-30. GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. After reorientation, the spot beams will still provide coverage of the continental United States, although each spot beam will have a different coverage area than previously authorized.



•The Satellite Division granted SES Americom special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to drift AMC-2 from 19.2 degrees east longitude (EL) to the 80.85 degrees WL orbital location using specified C-band frequencies. Under the STA, once AMC-2 is at 80.85 degrees WL SES Americom is allowed to continue TT&C to maintain AMC-2 at that location and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



From FCC Order and Authorization DA 13-593:



•The FCC granted a request from EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation (ESOC) for STA for 60 days, starting April 1, 2013, for operation of TT&C frequencies necessary to move EchoStar 6 from 76.8 degrees W.L to 96.2 degrees WL and to operate it at that location using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space). This request was opposed by Spectrum Five and the Netherlands Administration. In granting STA to ESOC, the FCC concluded “none of the concerns raised warrant a denial or delay in the grant of ESOC's STA request.” In the Order and Authorization the FCC International Bureau clarified “certain matters that we believe may have given rise to unnecessary concerns.”