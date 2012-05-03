RF Shorts - May 4, 2012



USA Today Writer Answers Antenna Query

Rob Pegoraro answers a homeowner's question about putting up a rooftop TV antenna with his USA Today story Yes, you can put up that antenna. The homeowner said the homeowners' association in his "planned community" didn't allow rooftop TV antennas.



Pegoraro's stated that "You should point the management of your HOA to a lengthy document on the Federal Communications Commission's website titled 'Over-the-Air Reception Devices Rule.' And then politely tell those people to stuff it." He added, "If a building has one central antenna positioned for everybody's use--and which would provide reception as good as an individual model in one person's abode--its management can also block residents from setting up their own." An indoor antenna may be another option. Pegoraro, who lives near the District of Columbia, says he's been watching local broadcasts with an indoor antenna since 2009.



Agilent Enhances FieldFox Analyzer

Agilent announced it has added two new options, time-domain analysis and channel power measurements, to its FieldFox RF analyzers.



The channel power measurement option provides a simple way to make channelized average power measurements without the use of an external USB sensor. Agilent says its option costs less than the power sensor. The time domain analysis enables users to determine the individual frequency response of one of a series of reflections. Agilent said that by using the gating function, unwanted responses, such as connector mismatch or cable discontinuities, can be removed. This could be useful in checking transmission lines and antennas.



The time domain analysis option is priced at $3,700. The channel power measurement option is quoted at $850. They are available on new FieldFox analyzer purchases or as software upgrades for the N9912A or N9923A FieldFox units



Comments and RF related news items are welcome. Email me at dlung@transmitter.com.

