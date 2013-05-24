RF Shorts for May 24, 2013

One World Trade Center Spire Now Ready for Antennas

Stan Alcorn from the public radio program Marketplace notes Freedom Tower enters crowded New York market to lure broadcaster antennas. In the article he interviews John Lyons from the Durst Organization and discusses Lyon's goal to cover the newly installed spire at One World Trade Center with broadcast antennas.



Alcom writes, “Lyons is trying to capitalize on this new demand for two antennas. He says stations could have any combination of primary and secondary towers distributed among One World Trade Center and 4 Times Square, whose antenna towers are managed by Durst, and the Empire State Building. More choice means better signal coverage, not to mention better deals.”



Regarding pricing Lyons commented, “I want to say prices probably will go down. The broadcasters have a chance to negotiate better because they have more facilities to go into.”



Winegard Introduces Dish Network Automatic Positioning Sat Antenna

Last week Winegard announced its new Pathway X2 antenna for Dish Network satellite reception. One neat feature is that the antenna is able to automatically find Dish satellites in either the eastern sat arc (61.5, 72.7 and 77 degrees west longitude) or the western arc (110, 119 and 129 degrees WL) when connected to a compatible Dish receiver. A tripod is available to provide easy setup in the field. The antenna features an 18-inch reflector and provides access to all local channels in HD for both arcs in the continental United States.



“Winegard has always had a long standing relationship with Dish and we wanted to create a durable, high-performing and weather resistant satellite TV antenna, exclusive for Dish customers, that is simple to use,” said Aaron Engberg, director of Winegard’s mobile sales channel. “Our mission was to simplify set up and maximize performance and we certainly accomplished those goals.”



The Winegard Pathway X2 will be available in August.



Comments and RF related news items are welcome. Email me at dlung@transmitter.com.