P2 gives coaching advantage to Michigan State

The Spartans football program represents Michigan State University in college football as members of the Big Ten Conference at the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level. The team competes at home in Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. The team, which won the Big Ten championship in 2010, won the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl over TCU at the start of 2013.

Most recently, Spartans football purchased two Panasonic AW-HE50S full HD pan/tilt/zoom cameras and an AW-HE870 remote HD camera with AW-RP655 remote controls. Prior camera investments encompass an AG-HPX370 and three AG-HPX300 P2 HD shoulder-mounts, and an AG-HPX170 P2 HD handheld. All the cameras record HD video out to Panasonic AG-HMR10 handheld AVCCAM HD recorder/players. The team uses XOS Digital’s Thunder Football HD for video editing and game planning.

For recording games, the Spartans use the HPX370/HMR10 combo for the sideline high angle, and an HPX300/HMR10 combo for the end zone high angle. The HPX170 is used for ground level capture.

The HE50Ss are mounted to the corner of the ceiling and the walls in the indoor practice facility, one on each 40-yard line to get a sideline angle of the action on the field. In the past, the team could never get a lift in that location to get that angle, so the HE50Ss have been a huge upgrade.

The HE870 is mounted on a 40ft pole outside next to the outdoor turf practice field. The AW-RP655 controller, on a cart with a monitor, is wheeled outside and plugged in at the bottom of the pole. During offense and defense practices on the two outdoor fields, the HPX370/HPX300s are used with HMR10s to shoot video from the sidelines and end zones.