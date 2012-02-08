OET asks for comments on Telcordia white-space database trial

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology is seeking comment on the report submitted to the agency regarding the 45-day trial of the TV bands database system from Telcordia Technologies. Comments are due Feb. 16, 2012, and reply comments are due Feb. 23, 2012.

The Telcordia database system, completed Jan. 20, 2012, is intended to support operation of unlicensed devices in TV band white spaces. On Dec. 7, 2011, Telcordia commenced the system trial, which was completed on Jan. 20, 2012.

The trial, which allowed the public to access and participate in testing the system, had several goals, including testing the database to determine that it correctly identified channels available for use by unlicensed devices, and assessing whether or not it properly registers facilities entitled to protection. Those participating in the trial were asked to provide data about inaccuracies to Telcordia, which provided the agency with a summary report of the database test.