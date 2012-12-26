Norwia announces new firmware release

Norwia has added more features at no charge with the next release of new firmware for the OC-4B-SDI and RCONmini.

The G revision of the miniHUB firmware adds more flexibility and functionality to existing and new users of the miniHUB next-generation solution.

The miniHUB and OC-4B-SDI have been enhanced with optical changeover on two optical inputs to an electrical output on loss of fiber connectivity. Added robustness is accomplished by using two independent SFPs for redundancy of inputs, which is unique to the miniHUB solution.