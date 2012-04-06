NAB Pro Audio Pit education highlights

The NAB Show owns a well-deserved reputation as a source of broadcast-related education, and the 2012 edition will be no exception. The Pro Audio Pit, located in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth C2459). Each day, a series of 20-minute presentations will address a wide range of production audio topics.

The full Pro Audio Pit schedule is posted online. Here are some of the more intriguing listings:

Field Recorders: Tips for Quality Recording Across Multiple Tracks

Wireless System Setup for Event Production: Grammy Awards 2012

The Networked Facility: Moving Mulitchannel Audio Around the Station

Monitoring the Audio Chain: From Truck to Station to Air

Dialog Recording on Location: Mics, Mixing, Recorders, Delivery

Test and Measurement: Troubleshooting Common Audio Problems

Several other topics will also be addressed. Many of these presentations will be offered multiple times during the convention, making it easier to avoid scheduling conflicts and get a bit of targeted education amid the madness of the trade show floor.