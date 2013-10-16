NAB, NATAS to hold Mobile DTV event in Washington, D.C.

NAB and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will hold an event at the association’s Washington, D.C., headquarters Nov. 13 to bring broadcasters up to date on the latest developments in Mobile DTV.

The event will include discussions about the basics of mobile DTV, where the roll-out of mobile DTV stands, the latest on the Mobile-Emergency Alert System (M-EAS), and business issues and opportunities involved with mobile DTV.

Mobile DTV experts scheduled to participate in the event include Rick Kaplan, NAB executive VP for

Strategic Planning; Dan Bethlahmy, head of marketing for the Mobile Content Venture; Sam Matheny, VP Capitol Broadcasting and member of the Mobile 500; and Rick Ducey of BIA/Kelsey.

The event is free to NAB members and invited guests. Registration information is available online.