Mohu Offers 'New Leaf'



TechNewsDaily.com reports A New Leaf: Amplified HDTV Antenna Makes Cord Cutting Easier. The Mohu Leaf Plus product page has more information on the antenna.



According to the Mohu Website, the antenna offers between 10 and 15 dB of gain using a low-noise preamplifier mounted at the antenna with power fed through the coax from a USB power source. The USB power can come from a TV set or an AC adapter.



I've been using a conventional non-amplified Mohu Leaf antenna as my main travel antenna. Its thin 8.5 x 11-inch form factor fits perfectly in my laptop bag, taking up little space. I've found it to be an excellent performer in a wide variety of locations, even picking up out-of-market stations in some situations. It performs better than my previous favorite, a smaller Artec AN-2A amplified antenna that's USB port-powered. I've ordered a Leaf Plus and hope to have it in time to do some testing at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see if the preamplifier improves performance on VHF channels without causing overload or interference problems.





