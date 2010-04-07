MobiTV, Sprint expand sports content; FLO TV adds CNN

Subscription mobile TV service MobiTV reports that 49 percent more people are watching video through its service on a daily basis compared to a year ago. The mobile TV service provider attributes the growth specifically to coverage of live events, breaking news and entertainment. Tiger Woods' apology press conference alone sparked a "3x jump in MobiTV viewership," according to the company.

Sprint will be presenting 800 live events in 2010 with its pick up of ESPN Mobile TV’s 24-hour channel to subscribers with video-enabled handsets, with the same mix available through QUALCOMM’s FLO TV subsidiary on AT&T and Verizon Wireless as well as FLO's own devices. March and April alone will feature 23 live men's NCAA basketball games, conference championship contests, nine NBA playoff tilts and 10 regular-season MLB matchups.

News junkies will be happy that FLO TV has added CNN Mobile to its channel lineup. CNN Mobile offers programming from CNN/US, CNN International, HLN and CNN.com content. In addition to its current availability as part of AT&T Mobile TV, CNN Mobile will also be available on FLO TV Personal Television and FLO TV Auto Entertainment.