Media Bureau seeks comment on Charter waiver request
The FCC Media Bureau is seeking comment on a request from Charter Communications for a two-year waiver of commission rules regarding integrated security navigation devices.
The waiver will give the cable operator the opportunity to lease to subscribers integrated set-top boxes that support downloadable security. It is necessary so Charter can complete its transition to an all-digital network that relies on downloadable security.
Charter plans to deploy devices with a chip that in the future will be used for non-integrated downloadable security and traditional integrated security to be used during the two-year transition before the downloadable security is activated. Without the waiver, Charter will be unable to deploy the dual-security devices.
In its waiver request, Charter cited Cablevision, which received a similar waiver.
Comments are due Nov. 30, 2012, and reply comments are due Dec. 10, 2012.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox