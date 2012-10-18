Media Bureau releases latest tally of broadcast stations

The FCC Media Bureau’s latest tally of broadcast stations reveals that as of Sept. 30, 2012, there were 1782 full-power commercial and educational television stations on air in the United States.

Of those, there were 1027 UHF commercial TV stations; 360 VHF commercial stations; 288 UHF educational TV stations; and 107 VHF educational TV stations.

The latest count also shows a total of 465 Class A stations on the air, of which 401 are UHF and 64 are VHF.

The Media Bureau count also finds 3013 UHF translators and 1162 VHF translators to be on air.

Including radio stations and FM translators and boosters, there were a total of 30,455 broadcast stations on air as of Sept. 30, 2012.