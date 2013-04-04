MaxLinear ATSC Tuners Find Home in OTT Set-tops

MaxLinear announced this week that leading OEMs are using its MxL603 silicon tuner in new Internet video set-top boxes. The announcement notes, “A major trend in recent years is the increasing availability of quality over-the-top (OTT) video content from providers like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and Amazon Instant Video. US consumers are boosting their Internet speeds from their broadband providers to improve their experience in watching videos and movies from online sources. Only recently have video-streaming STBs with the ability to receive free, over-the-air local broadcast channels become available. Access to local high-definition (HD) broadcast channels is considered “must have” content by most TV viewers.”



“Evolving user habits, combined with the huge quantity of content available on OTT services has resulted in a market for non-traditional ways of getting video content,” said Yves Rasse, Senior Director, Consumer Product Line at MaxLinear. “These new STBs deliver broadcast video content over IP to allow users to receive traditional broadcast content on their smart phones, tablets and other IP-enabled devices. STBs targeted at this market are a perfect fit for MaxLinear’s technology because it delivers a low power, lower cost system with very high performance.”



The MxL603 has a noise-figure of 3.8 dB and includes “MaxLinear's proprietary blocker technology for advanced filtering of strong signals from adjacent channels.” Power consumption is approximately 350 mW per tuner.



