Internet Broadcasting completes migration of client TV stations to ibPublish 2

Internet Broadcasting has completed the migration of its clients to its new ibPublish 2 Web content management system for local television broadcasters.

TV station sites of IB clients Bonten Media, Hearst Television, Morgan Murphy Media, Post-Newsweek Stations and others have migrated to the new platform.

IB invested more than $10 million and thousands of development hours to create the new platform, a cloud-based, architected system.

IB recently released upgrades to ibPublish 2, including: