Internet Broadcasting completes migration of client TV stations to ibPublish 2
Internet Broadcasting has completed the migration of its clients to its new ibPublish 2 Web content management system for local television broadcasters.
TV station sites of IB clients Bonten Media, Hearst Television, Morgan Murphy Media, Post-Newsweek Stations and others have migrated to the new platform.
IB invested more than $10 million and thousands of development hours to create the new platform, a cloud-based, architected system.
IB recently released upgrades to ibPublish 2, including:
- expanded content embedding, enabling publishers to embed videos, galleries and images in the body of articles using either the Web or Desktop Editor functions;
- showcase player analytics, tracking video views in Google analytics;
- a new hurricane section that includes a variety of features, such as interactive, multi-region infrared satellite, visible satellite, and sea surface maps.
