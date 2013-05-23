How to maximize iZotope's RX 2

I’m a big fan of iZotope. Other manufacturers release competitive software products designed to help audio engineers clean up poorly recorded audio, but the iZotope line, starting with its flagship item, RX 2, fares well against any of them.

If you own RX 2 and are looking for some tips on how to maximize its potential, or are thinking about dropping some coin on software that will help you clean up dirty tracks, you might want to check out 10 tutorials iZotope just lifted up to its website. The topics, which include removing text alert sounds from video featuring mobile phones, eliminating feedback from a bad PA system, and the classic “removing clicks and crackles from old recordings,” are well handled by Mike Thornton.

While you may not need every bit of information, there certainly appears to be a little something for everyone.