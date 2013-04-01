HD upgrades include Hitachi cameras

Winter Springs, FL, systems integrator Encore Broadcast Solutions recently installed several Z-HD5000 cameras from Hitachi Kokusai Electric America at three Florida churches: First Presbyterian of Orlando, First Presbyterian of Bonita Springs and Faith Assembly of God in Orlando.

The Z-HD5000 was chosen because of its functionality and ease of use. Churches often look for high-quality cameras with a reasonable price point that operate with fiber cable and can be portable.

One of the churches that worked with Encore last year to upgrade to HD is First Presbyterian Church of Orlando. The church uses video to stream a formal service from the main auditorium to a 16ft by 9ft screen in a smaller room nearby that seats 300 people. The church also streams video of its services to the web. While some may use lower quality equipment for Internet streaming, Encore felt it was worth the investment to install broadcast-quality equipment.

To enhance the Web viewing experience of the church’s followers, the church chose high-quality video equipment while keeping a budget in mind. Hitachi’s Z-HD5000 was the ideal choice for the church.

The Hitachi cameras were an important part of a total HD upgrade. From HD images on screens in the church’s traditional service to HD broadcast of its contemporary service and live HD streaming to its website, the high-quality imaging Hitachi cameras provides stood out to the congregation immediately. It made a significant, positive difference to church members and viewers.

Another church that recently installed Hitachi’s Z-HD5000 cameras is First Presbyterian of Bonita Springs. Before the HD overhaul, the church used small consumer cameras. One of the design challenges for Encore was building a control room out of the church’s attic. Because the control room wasn’t near the main auditorium, the church needed HD cameras with digital optical fiber CCU that allowed it to use I-MAG to broadcast sermons throughout the entire building. Three Hitachi’s Z-HD5000 cameras equipped with optical fiber and FUJINON lenses are installed in the main auditorium of the church. The project included building a video and sound system in the church’s overflow room, where services are streamed live to members who prefer to attend services in a more relaxed atmosphere.

Faith Assembly of God in Orlando also worked extensively with Encore to build its new campus. Three Hitachi Z-HD5000 cameras were installed in the main sanctuary’s 2700-seat auditorium. Two of the Hitachi cameras are equipped with Angenieux telephoto lenses and set in the sound booth in the back of the auditorium. The third Hitachi camera is on a jib equipped with a Canon wide angle lens. Faith Assembly uses video in a variety of ways, including live streaming of its services and concert productions to reach its audience in multiple continents.