Golf Channel Leverages NEP Resources to Broadcast Championship

PITTSBURGH—NEP's Supershooters and Visions combined helped the Golf Channel provide coverage of the first Pacific Links Hawaii Championship tournament, held Sept. 10-16 at Oahu’s Kapolei Golf Course.



NEP assembled a remote broadcasting facility, including both primary production and support units, by shipping Supershooters' ST19 support truck from San Diego and a flypack from Visions' London headquarters for the event coverage.



The Pacific Links Hawaii Championship is the newest event on the PGA's Champions Tour, covering 54 holes and fielding 81 players. The tournament was carried by Golf Channel, as the Tour's exclusive cable TV partner.



The flypack equipment was installed in two large trailers to provide the main broadcast facility and control room, including audio and transmission capabilities. The Visions solution included a full monitor wall in production, six EVS media servers, a Calrec Artemis audio console, and video shading and support for its 16 cameras on the course. Supershooters’ ST19 support truck supplied additional audio systems and fiber support for the cameras, as well as field microphones and outboarded graphics.



“With the pooled expertise and resources from NEP's Visions and Supershooters, Golf Channel was able to operate as normal, even though it was broadcasting far away from the U.S. mainland,” said David O'Carroll, technical project manager at NEP Visions. “Visions worked closely with Supershooters to understand the client's usual mobile configuration and then recreate that configuration exactly with a flypack. With Visions and Supershooters coming together to work as one NEP team, we were able to combine our deep understanding of our clients’ individual needs with the industry's largest pool of resources to create a seamless and high-quality production halfway around the world.”



Supershooters supports sports productions in the United States, with a fleet of HD, 3D, and SD production trucks staffed by industry experts, engineers and broadcast resources. Supershooters covers over 70 events for Golf Channel yearly, including the PGA Tour, Champions Tour and Web.com Tour, as well as LPGA and USGA events.



Visions has 25 years of experience creating broadcast facilities for events in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South America and the Caribbean.



