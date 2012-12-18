Germany’s Media & Communications Systems Orders Grass Valley LDX Series Cameras

Media & Communication Systems (MCS), part of MDR in Germany, has ordered seven Grass Valley LDX Première camera systems to improve the flexibility and quality at its MDR Magdeburg broadcast center.

MCS needed a reliable, superior-quality camera to meet the growing demand for HD production, and stay competitive. Grass Valley’s LDX Series of upgradable cameras was the perfect match for MCS's needs.

MCS ordered the seven LDX Première systems to replace its existing SD cameras. Key elements for MCS were the LDX's new, in-house developed, Xensium-FT imager — which offers exceptionally high sensitivity and low noise performance — and 3G Triax Transmission which will support MCS's existing infrastructure.

Part of the recently launched LDX Series, the LDX Première is a dual format HD camera optimized for basic broadcast applications, combining business flexibility, the ability to upgrade software functionality, operational excellence, and outstanding image performance.

The LDX Series boasts time-saving advances such as improved color management and automated controls, allowing operators to concentrate on creativity.