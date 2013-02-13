FCC workshop to examine small cell, spectrum sharing

The FCC will conduct a workshop March 13, 2013, on small cell and spectrum sharing.

The workshop, hosted by the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and the Office of Engineering and Technology, will examine technological developments related to small cell and spectrum sharing. A variety of experts, including those with a focus on small cell, database management and spectrum sharing, will participate.

The workshop will focus on exploring small technology in the context of use in the 3.5GHz band, as well as database and dynamic spectrum-sharing technologies used to manage use of the band.

The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. in the Commission Room at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C.