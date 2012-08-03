FCC Releases Latest Consumer DTV Inquiries Report

The FCC Consumer & Government Affairs Bureau released its Summary of Top Four Consumer Inquiry Subjects for the Second Quarter of 2012.this week. Comparing the number of consumer inquiries on off-air reception devices and digital television with the report from first quarter 2012, inquiries on off-air reception devices dropped from 416 to 369. Inquiries concerning digital television increased slightly, from 767 to 771.

The number of digital television inquiries decreased significantly year over year, dropping from 1,102 in the second quarter 2011 report. In the second quarter 2011 report, off-air reception device inquiries totaled 385.