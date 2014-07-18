EIBASS FCC Filing Flags Interference Problems in 2 GHz BAS Bands

It seems that Globalstar and other participants in the FCC's rulemaking covering the Terrestrial Low-Power Service (TLPS) and the Advanced Wireless Service Band 5 (AWS-5) have conveniently underestimated—or completely ignored--the impact of these services on Broadcast Auxiliary Service (BAS) operations on 2 GHz Channels A9 and A10.

The Engineers for the Integrity of Broadcast Auxiliary Services Spectrum (EIBASS) organization has been doing its best to correct the record. In its latest Ex Parte Comments, EIBASS points out spectrum charts submitted by Iridium fail to show 2.5 GHz BAS operations on channels A9 and A10, even though they did include BRS and ISM operations in that band. Iridium's chart also missed 2400-2483.5 MHz FCC Part 15 Wi-Fi, although it is discussed in the text portion of the Iridium ex parte filing.

In its filing, EIBASS supplies a corrected version of an illustration used in Iridium’s submission with the missing TV BAS allocations added, as well as a figure showing grandfathered U.S. TV BAS Channel A10 operations. The filing states: "Between co-primary users, the newcomer user has to demonstrate that it protects the incumbent user. As shown… there are grandfathered A10 TV Pickup stations in many of the major population centers. Furthermore, the Universal Licensing System (ULS) shows 565 licensed Channel A8 and A9 TV studio transmitter link (STL), Intercity Relay (ICR), TV Translator Relay and TV Pickup stations. Any AWS-5 ancillary terrestrial component (ATC) MSS use would be obligated to not deploy in the operational areas of these Channel A10 TV Pickup stations, in addition to demonstrating protection of grandfathered fixed-link A10 stations."

See the EIBASS Ex Parte Comments for more information and figures showing BAS use of the 2.5 GHz spectrum.