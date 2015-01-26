D-Link Announces Micro-USB TV Tuner for Android Devices (for Australia)

D-Link has released a new TV tuner for Android that works most everywhere in the world--except the U.S.

Daniel Tyson describes D-Link's new DWM-T100 in his article D-Link announces a micro-USB TV-Tuner for Android on AusDroid.net. The DWM-T100 provides live DVB-T reception on Android devices for only $49.95 plus $15 shipping. It uses the D-Link TV Tuner app available on Google Play.

When I checked Google Play noted that “This app is compatible with all your devices.” Unfortunately, the DTV transmission standard in the U.S. is not!

Reviews on Google Play are mixed, with 16 five-star ratings and 14 one-star ratings. I didn't look at all the reviews, but the major complaints come from users who can't get it to work on their devices. Based on my experience with users of the ATSC Mobile DTV apps, I suspect some of these may be trying to use the app without the tuner! The Google Play listing says D-Link TV Tuner is designed for use in Europe, Australia, South America, and Africa and supports both free-to-air DVB-T and ISDB-T transmissions. “PadTV does not work in North America.”

The D-Link Australia web site shows it as the DSM-T100. As you can see from the photo uses a wire loop antenna instead of a telescoping rod. While the site shows it as “Available Now”, it also says “Out of Stock”.

I'll be watching the Google Play reviews to see the interest in this device. So far there are only 44 reviews. While I doubt D-Link could include ATSC 1.0 support in a device this small using a reasonable amount of power, strong interest in this device in the DVB-T / ISDB-T world could bode well for ATSC 3.0 in the U.S.