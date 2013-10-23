Digital Rapids releases DPP support for Transcode Manager 2.0, Kayak workflow

Digital Rapids has released new optional modules adding support for Digital Production Partnership (DPP) file specifications to the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 automated media processing software and its underlying Kayak dynamic workflow platform.

The Digital Production Partnership is an initiative by the U.K.'s public service broadcasters to help content producers and distributors realize the full potential benefits of digital production. The DPP file specifications are designed to standardize the technical and metadata requirements for the file-based delivery of programming to U.K. broadcasters, from their content partners, with goals of maximizing interoperability and operational efficiency.

The new Kayak components include an array of functionality to enable creation of deliverables compliant with DPP interchange standards. They include: AVC-Intra encoding; support for the AMWA AS-11 MXF application specification; and the incorporation of technical and descriptive metadata formatted to DPP requirements. These new capabilities can be combined with existing Kayak functionality, such as audio loudness correction, to seamlessly address additional conformance requirements within efficient, automated production workflows.