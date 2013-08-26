CBC/Radio-Canada upgrades all broadcast studios
CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada’s national public broadcaster, recently announced that it has purchased four HARMAN Studer Vista 1 digital mixing consoles. The new boards are part of the upgrade CBC/Radio-Canada is performing on all of its studios. A Route 6000 routing and signal processing system and three Vista Compact Remote Bays were also purchased through Studer distributor Soundcraft Canada.
A central control room will house the router, allowing connectivity between all four consoles. Studer’s RELINK Resounce Linking I/O Sharing System will be used to chain the boards together.
More information can be found on the HARMAN website, www.HARMAN.com.
